Roshan Hakim, a resident of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the age of 80 years old.
Roshan is survived by her beloved childhood sweetheart and devoted husband of 55 years, Khushru Hakim.
Born in Baroda, India, she was the daughter of the late Rustom and Coover (Doongaji) Contractor.
Roshan was an accomplished student, having graduated from MS University in Baroda, India, and then left India for the United States to earn a Master's degree from New York University.
Returning to India, Roshan married her childhood sweetheart, Khushru, in 1964 before returning to the United States in 1968 and settling in Morristown, N.J. There she continued a longstanding career as a Nutritionist for more than 30 years in private practice and at Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown, N.J., and Overlook Hospital, Summit, N.J.
Even with a full-time career, Roshan always found time to engage in her lifelong passions, most notably spending time with her family and close friends who always brought joy to her heart, gardening in her yard, cooking for all occasions and knitting blankets and clothing for numerous friends and family.
Despite suffering from Parkinson's Disease for more than 40 years, Roshan was the epitome of grace who possessed the fruits of the Spirit in love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. While the disease weakened her body through the years, it only made her stronger in spirit and faith.
She will be missed by all who loved her but will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her children, Friaan Hakim of Matawan, N.J. and Zubin and Chris White of Doylestown, Pa., her beloved grandchildren, Tinaz and Mehr Kotval and Connor, Matthew and Ava White. She is also survived by her loving brother, Behram (Daulat) of Baroda, India, and will also be missed by countless relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Gool Patel and Sheroo Contractor, and her brother, Jamshed Contractor (Amy).
A celebration of Roshan's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the any of the following charities that were cherished by Roshan: , Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at www.michaeljfox.org/donate; Morristown Market Street Mission, P.O. Box 1937, Morristown, NJ 07960 or at www.marketstreet.org/donate; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Source Code: IIQ190788777 or at .
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 18, 2019