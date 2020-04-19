|
Roy DeBenneville Bertolet VMD, of Hawley, died Tuesday afternoon at home. His wife of 63 years, the former Grace Anna Elliott Bertolet died in 2013. He was 97.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. he was the son of the late George DeBenneville and Ruth Lancaster Bertolet. He was a graduate of Northeast High School, The Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Bertolet worked at Dr. Rau's veterinary office right out of school then opened his Somerton Veterinary Hospital where he cared for so many beloved pets until retirement in 1984. He was a member of St. John's Anglican Church, Southampton, Pa. and was a retired Colonel in the United States Army.
Dr. Bertolet was a member of the following organizations: Rotary International, Quiet Birdmen, Masonic Order, Volunteer medical missionary group to Honduras, Northeast High School Alumni, and Phi Gamma Delta.
Surviving are daughters Janice Dean (Patrick), Joanne Comb (Bradley), Joyce Ginelli (Donald); Sons George D. Bertolet (Maureen), Roy D. Bertolet, Jr (Linda); a sister Jeanne (Bertolet) Steinruck; Grandchildren Patrick J Dean, Jr (Lindsay), Elliott J. Dean (Margaret), Andrew B. Dean (Lauren), Stephen Roy Bertolet (Michelle), Lauren Piec (Eric), Mark Stambaugh (Kallie) , Kayla Delpivo (Max), Christopher Reedman, Jennifer Thompson (Patrick), Nicole Hill (Nicholas); Great Grand Children Leah Michelle Bertolet Rye Piec, Lowell Piec, Tori Stambaugh, Calli Dean, Ava Grace Reedman, Anna Thompson, Daniel Thompson, Colson Hill, Alexander Hill, Lucy Hill; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by brothers George Richard Bertolet and Donald Bertolet.
Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Due to the current health crisis, a public memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
If desired, friends and family may make a donation in Dr. Bertolet's honor to The Historic Bertolet Mennonite Meeting House. Please mail donation to Joyce (Bertolet) Ginelli (Association Secretary), 2740 Country Lane, Langhorne, PA 19047. Donations via Venmo also accepted; @Joyce-Ginelli
