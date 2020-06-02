Roy M. Snyder Jr. of Ottsville, Pa. passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Doylestown Hospital. He was 92.
He was born Oct. 4, 1927 in Camden, N.J., a son of the late Roy and Lydie Johnson Snyder.
Roy was a 1945 graduate of Hatboro High School and a 1951 graduate of Millersville State Teacher's College with a degree in Industrial Education. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served with Task Force Frigid in Alaska.
For 36 years, Roy and his wife Jeanne, lived in Jamison, Bucks County, Pa., where they raised their family. Roy worked as an Industrial Arts teacher for North Coventry Township School District in 1951. From 1952 until his retirement in 1988, he worked for the Hatboro Horsham School District, where he taught and was Department Chairman of the Fine and Practical Arts Department.
Roy was the first recipient of the Champion of Learning Award. He also was recognized in the Stanley Tools National Furniture Contest, receiving the Golden Hammer. In 1993, Roy was inducted into the Hatboro Horsham Hall of Fame. While teaching and even after retirement when the couple moved to Ottsville, Roy did restorations and built furniture for others and for his own home.
He is survived by three children, Lynn Barrett and her husband, Robert, Roy Snyder III and his wife, Alicia, and Grant Snyder; six grandchildren, Matthew and his wife, Lindsay, Kelsey, Tyler, Grant, Noah and August; and one great grandson, Adrien.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, who passed away in January of 2017.
Services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville, Pa.
rwsnyderfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 2, 2020.