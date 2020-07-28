Rudolph V. Fulginiti of Quakertown died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. He was 92.
He was the husband of the late Mary Joyce A. (Olsen) Fulginiti, and the companion of Ruthann Eynon.
Born in Philadelphia, Rudolph was the son of the late Domenic and Maria (Lovito) Fulginiti. He was a data processor for Bucks County before his retirement. Prior to that he was an aircraft mechanic and small arms instructor for the U.S. Military.
He was a veteran of the military, serving nine years in the Marine Corps., and over 12 years in the Air Force. He was a member of the Quakertown American Legion, and a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown.
In addition to his companion, he is survived by his son, Richard "Rick" Fulginiti (Theresa) of Doylestown, two daughters, Mary Joyce Silveira (Manuel) of Fairfield, Calif. and Linda Levinski (James) of Quakertown, seven grandchildren, Cindy (Ken), Domenic (Lesly), Amanda (Chris), Theresa (Millian), Rudolph and Nicholas, and five great grandchildren, Anna Marie, Luke, Nas, Charlotte and Celeste.
A private Mass for the family will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, Quakertown. Extended family and friends may watch the Mass live streamed at www.stisidores.org
beginning at 10:25 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a Celebration of Life planned for the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Service Organization (USO) at www.uso.org
.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,
Quakertownwww.crstrunk.com