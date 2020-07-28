1/1
Rudolph V. Fulginiti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph V. Fulginiti of Quakertown died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. He was 92.

He was the husband of the late Mary Joyce A. (Olsen) Fulginiti, and the companion of Ruthann Eynon.

Born in Philadelphia, Rudolph was the son of the late Domenic and Maria (Lovito) Fulginiti. He was a data processor for Bucks County before his retirement. Prior to that he was an aircraft mechanic and small arms instructor for the U.S. Military.

He was a veteran of the military, serving nine years in the Marine Corps., and over 12 years in the Air Force. He was a member of the Quakertown American Legion, and a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown.

In addition to his companion, he is survived by his son, Richard "Rick" Fulginiti (Theresa) of Doylestown, two daughters, Mary Joyce Silveira (Manuel) of Fairfield, Calif. and Linda Levinski (James) of Quakertown, seven grandchildren, Cindy (Ken), Domenic (Lesly), Amanda (Chris), Theresa (Millian), Rudolph and Nicholas, and five great grandchildren, Anna Marie, Luke, Nas, Charlotte and Celeste.

A private Mass for the family will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, Quakertown. Extended family and friends may watch the Mass live streamed at www.stisidores.org beginning at 10:25 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a Celebration of Life planned for the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Service Organization (USO) at www.uso.org.

C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,

Quakertown

www.crstrunk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C R Strunk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved