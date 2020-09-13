1/
Runne Carl Ohrberg
Runne Carl Ohrberg of Doylestown, Pa. passed away in Park Creek Place, North Wales, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was 94.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Carl and Jenny (Saav) Ohrberg, Runne resided in Wyckoff, N.J. before moving to Doylestown in 1960.

Runne received a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rochester, Rochester, N.Y. He was formerly employed as a Process Control Engineer with Fisher & Porter Co. of Warminster, Pa.

Runne was an avid hunter and bowler; was active with the Senior Olympics and received many medals for his participation. Runne was a U.S. Naval Veteran of World War II.

He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ohrberg; the devoted father of Carl "Butch" Ohrberg, Robert Ohrberg, Roy Ohrberg and wife, Cindy, and Lance Ohrberg and wife, Nancy; the loving grandfather of Keith, Carl and Luke; and cherished great grandfather of Alexander and Elias.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa., with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Doylestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Dementia Society of America, 188 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 13, 2020.
