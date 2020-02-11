|
|
Russell F. Garrison passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was 79.
Russell was the beloved husband of the late Donna J. Garrison; father of Kelly Magee and her husband, Dave, and Kimberly Madden and her husband, Jason; grandfather of seven; and the brother of Dorothy Zellers and her husband, Richard, and Ronald Garrison and his wife, Carol.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 a.m. until his funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 11, 2020