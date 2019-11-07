|
|
Russell Henry Swartz of Quakertown, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home. He was 81.
He was the husband of Caroline Senkow Swartz, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
Born Sept. 19, 1938 in Quakertown, he was a son of the late Russell L. and the late Lydia Weber Swartz. He worked as a tile sprayer at American Olean Tile Company in Lansdale, Pa. for 33 years.
He was a life member of the Keelersville club in Perkasie. He enjoyed gardening, taking care of his pets and property, attending car shows and watching Judge Judy.
In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Cressman.
You are invited to visit with Russell's family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, where his funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Contributions in his name may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church at the aforementioned address.
To view his online obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 7, 2019