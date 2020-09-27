Russell L. Brown of Springhouse Estates, formerly of Hatboro, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. He was 88 years young.Russell was the beloved husband of the late Reba R. (Sharpless) Brown, with whom he had shared more than 53 years of marriage.He was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Francis L. Brown Sr. and Anna (Lewis) Brown.At the age of 10, Russell returned to Philadelphia, after living in Lewisburg, Pa., from the age of five. He graduated from Germantown High School in 1949, and Williamson Trade school in 1952.Russell served his apprenticeship with Heinz Division of the Kelsey Hayes Company. He continued his career at Leeds and Northrup as a Production Service Engineer, and retired from Drexelbrook Engineering as a Maintenance Supervisor.Russell was a lifelong NRA member, and an active member of the Horsham Fire Company, Lamott Fire Company of Elkins Park, and the W.K Bray Lodge F.&A.M. #410.Russell enjoyed many other activates, including breeding and showing Golden Retrievers. He was a member of the Vereingung Erzgebirge Club; enjoyed fishing and hunting at Lake Minisink; and was an active resident of Spring House Estates.Russell is survived by his three children, Lorna L. Frendak and her husband, Thomas, of Coaldale, Pa., Craig R. Brown of Spruce Creek, Pa., and Kenneth A. Brown and his wife, Lisa, of Hatboro. In addition, Russell had five grandchildren, T.J. and his wife, Lynn, Brianna and her husband, Cory, Katie and her husband, A.J., Jessie, and Tally; and four great-grandchildren, Jaden, Lincoln, Theo, and Vana. He was preceded in death by his brother, Francis L. Brown Jr.Services and interment for Russell will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Russell's name may be made to the Samaritan Fund at Springhouse Estates, 728 Norristown Road, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002.To share condolences, please visit the funeral home's Web site below.Schneider Funeral Home,Hatboro