Rev. Russell Van Antwerpen of Hatboro, a loving husband, beloved father, and faithful servant, entered into Glory on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. He was 65.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Berdela, his brother, Willard Jr., and his brother-in-law, Fred Nydam.
He is mourned by his wife of 33 years, Patricia (Brower Papadopoulos); children, Yanni Papadopoulos (wife, Trish) and Julie Van Antwerpen (fiancé, Nate Isbell); his sisters, Nancy Mulder (husband, James), Laura Nydam, and Kristin Gort (husband, Mark); sisters-in-law, Inge van de Cruysse (husband, David Hamilton) and Leslie Brower (husband, Bruce Wyngaard); and brother-in-law, Bill Brower (wife, Valerie). He also leaves behind two heartbroken grandchildren, Silas and Elena Papadopoulos.
Russ spent his entire adult life dedicated to ministry. After he and Pat married, they spent nine years with Christian Reformed World Missions in the Philippines. He then served as pastor of Faith Community Church in Zillah, Washington for six years before deciding to dedicate his gifts to chaplaincy. This led him to work on the pastoral care team at Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pa., and then to his "dream job" as chaplain in a retirement community. He served and loved the residents of Southampton Estates for over ten years, and they loved him back.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Southampton Estates. Another service will be held in Grand Rapids, Mich. over Veterans Day weekend.
Memorial donations are requested to the Luke Society medical mission, World Renew of the Christian Reformed Church, or The Second Alarmers EMS, with thanksgiving for their service.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019