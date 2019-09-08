|
Ruth A. Hunsberger of Perkasie passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in the Community at Rockhill, West Rockhill Township. She was 79.
Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late Harold R. Sr. and Florence E. (Headman) Hunsberger.
A graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie, she attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Education and her Master's Equivalent degree, both from West Chester University, West Chester, Pa.
Ruth was a second grade school teacher for the Pennridge School District for 30 years. During that time, she taught at Third Street Elementary, Perkasie, Sellersville Elementary, Sellersville, and Seventh Street Elementary, Perkasie, retiring in 1996.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Perkasie, where she sang in the Church Choir, taught Bible School and belonged to the Joy Circle group.
A member of the Perkasie Historical Society and the Perkasie Lionesses Club, she spent many hours visiting veterans at the Valley Forge Hospital during the Vietnam War. An avid reader, she loved animals, especially cats. Her greatest passion in life was working with children.
She is survived by a brother, Robert A. Hunsberger of Sellersville; a sister, Nancy Pard and her husband, Gary, of Medford, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold R. Hunsberger Jr., and a sister, Joan Endslow.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at First United Methodist Church, 501 West Market St., Perkasie, PA 18944. Interment will be held in the South Perkasie Evangelical Cemetery, Perkasie.
Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch St., Perkasie, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bucks County S.P.C.A., 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, or to the church at the address listed above.
