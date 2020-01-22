|
Ruth A. Leets of New Britain died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was 92 and the wife of the late Thomas J. Leets, who passed away in 1980.
Born in Lansdale, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Lena Kreutzer Albertson.
Ruth loved her job, working for over 30 years for the Central Bucks School District. She was a longtime member of Doylestown United Methodist Church and loved to travel with the Fun Finders and did so extensively.
She is survived by her sons, Russell T. Leets, his wife, Rebecca, of Perkasie and Allen J. Leets, his wife, Nancy, of Trooper, Pa.; her daughter: Charlene Baker, her husband, Doug, of New Britain; nine grandchildren; her brother, Merrill Albertson of Delaware; and her sister: Betty Jean Daniels of Allentown.
Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Albertson, and two special people who helped raise her, aunt, Edna Ofner and grandmother, Anna Albertson.
The family thanks Doylestown Hospital (4th floor), Doylestown Home Health Care, Moss Rehab and Doylestown Hospice for their excellent care while Mom was in their care. A very special thank you goes to Jennifer, her Health Quality Partners Nurse of three years.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Lenape Valley Church, 321 West Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901, where the family will receive guests after 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Lenape Valley Adult Missions Trip at the address above.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 22, 2020