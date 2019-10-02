|
Ruth Ann Eiding passed away at Elmwood Hills Healthcare Center in Blackwood, NJ on September 26, 2019. She was 82.
Born in Philadelphia, Ruth graduated from high school and in 1957 moved to North Hills and married her husband Bill, to whom she was married for 61 years until his death this past April. Ruth was a longtime member of the Edge Hill Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and of Chelten Church.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Anna Halbert and Betty Bergman, a son Charles Reston, 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Robert Griffiths.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ruth's Memorial Service at 12 p.m. Friday, October 4 at Chelten Church 1601 Limekiln Pike Drescher, PA. 19025. The family will greet from 11:30 AM to 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the above named church. Arrangements by John R. Freed.
John R. Freed Funeral Home,
Glenside
www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 2, 2019