Ruth Dora Frei of Richlandtown, Pa. passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown. She was 93.
She was the loving spouse of the late Alfred Frei, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.
Born in Bridgeton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Catharine (Halla) Wampfler.
Ruth had a lifetime desire to be a school teacher and waited patiently until raising her family to begin her education degree in the early 70s. She attended school while her youngest child was in junior high and throughout her teacher training before graduating in 1976. She realized her dream of becoming a school teacher in 1979 at the age of 53. She taught at Quakertown Christian School until 1991, when she retired at age 65.
She was a member of Flatland Church, Thatcher Road, Quakertown. Over the years, she was the church organist, Sunday School Teacher and served in other ministries in the church.
She is survived by her children, Richard and wife, Deb, Karen Eisele and husband, Lance, and Pat Gruver and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Lauren Singleton and husband, Andre, Trisha Eisele, and Kenton Gruver and wife, Nataleigh; and great-grandchildren, Trey and Zoey Singleton.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lillian Dollna and Ben Wampfler, and a grandson, Jason Eisele.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Flatland Church, 180 Thatcher Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 28, 2020