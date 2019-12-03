Home

Shelly Funeral Home
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
(215) 766-8800
Ruth E. Swartz Obituary
Ruth E. Swartz of Doylestown passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at her residence. She was 76.

Ruth was the loving wife of J. Charles Swartz.

Born in Doylestown, Ruth was a daughter of the late Rowland and Margaret Worthington.

In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by two sons, Michael (Susan) and John (Janeen) Swartz, two daughters, Susan (Jeffrey) Keller and Tracy (Matthew) Pakenas and 11 grandchildren, Jonathan, Cassidy, Julia, Michael, Jenna, Matthew, Jeffrey, Carly, Brooke, James and LeeAnne.

Ruth was the youngest of five children, including her twin sister, Mary. She grew up on her family's dairy farm and after getting married, built a house right next door.

She enjoyed gardening, loved her dogs, moving and rearranging furniture, and telling stories about life on the farm.

She loved spending time with and caring for her grandchildren.

Ruth's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Rd, Chalfont where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hilltown Baptist Church Deacons Fund.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019
