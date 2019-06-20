|
Ruth Ellen (Rummel) Horvath of Naples, Fla. was called home on Sunday, June 16, 2019, into the arms of Jesus and His blessed mother, Mary, whom she loved. She passed away, as she wished, in her worldly home, surrounded by her loving husband, her children and her son-in-law.
She is survived by Amiel Horvath, her devoted husband of 55 years; her children, Mary Anne McCaffrey, Joseph Horvath (Lori), and Dorothy Kreamer (Gary); five cherished grandchildren, John McCaffrey (Aimee), Thomas Gentry, Timothy Gentry, Joseph Horvath and Lance Horvath; and three precious great-grandchildren, Johnny, Ben and Liam McCaffrey. She leaves behind three beloved siblings, Albert Rummel (Denise), Mary McKenna (Mike) and Edward Rummel, and many treasured nieces, nephews and friends.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Feb. 10, 1946 to Albert and Beatrice (Rake) Rummel, she attended school at St. Raymond's and Bishop McDevitt before marrying and moving to Hilltown, Pa., where she enjoyed a rich life full of family, faith, friends, community, travel, volunteering, cooking and "clowning around."
Upon her retirement from a job she loved as a Doylestown, Pa. postal carrier, she and Amiel moved to Naples, Fla., where they were active members of the community.
She touched so many lives that her family hopes that when you think of Ruthie that it makes you smile, as that was always her goal.
Services will be held at noon on Friday, June 21, at St. John's Catholic Church, Naples, followed by a celebration of her life at the Palm River Mobile Home Park Clubhouse.
In honoring her spirit of always fighting for the underdog, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you continue her legacy through donations to the St. Vincent De Paul Society [www.svdpnaples.org], Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Naples District Council, 4451 Mercantile Ave., Naples FL 34104.
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 20, 2019