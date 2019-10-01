|
Ruth Ellen Schmidt Kletzing passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was 79.
Sister of V. Roberta Dunham, the late Katharine Oski, and the late John Dragon.
She is also survived by her six nieces and nephews.
Ruth Ellen was a pharmacy tech at Maplewood and Baederwood Pharmacies and a founder, along with her mother and sister, of the Willow Manor Players, a local community theater group. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewings 6 to 8 p.m. Tues. and Wed. from 9 a.m. and funeral service at 10 a.m. at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Int. Whitemarsh Mem Pk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Ruth Kletzing Memorial Scholarship Fund, Willow Manor Players, c/o 225 Hampshire Drive, Sellersville, PA 18960. www.wetzelandson.com
Wetzel & Son Funeral Home
Willow Grove, Pa.
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 1, 2019