Ruth F. Riggs
Ruth F. Riggs of Southampton Estates passed away Saturday, Aug. 2, 2020. She was 102.

Ruth was the beloved wife of the late George H. Riggs Jr., with whom she had shared over 70 years of marriage.

She was born in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Calvin and Anna Frederick.

A graduate of Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing and was an avid reader. She was the matriarch of the family, whose wisdom, kind nature, sharp mind and great life lessons will be missed by her family. Ruth was proud of being a four-time cancer survivor and having struggled with blindness, was a member of a low vision group.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Ruthann Eynon (and her late husband Thomas R. Eynon), five grandchildren, Debra Exarchos (Evangelos Exarchos), Diane Eynon (Lorretto Higgins), Jennifer Eynon, Marti Hottenstein (Eric Moser), Margaret Eynon (Tudor Eynon), 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Merrill Fredrick and his wife, Elizabeth, and her sister, Eleanor Gagus and her husband, Bill.

Services and interment for Ruth will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be sent to Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 1500 Spring Garden St., Suite 230, Philadelphia, PA 19130.

To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
