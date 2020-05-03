|
|
Ruth Isabel Prout died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was 91.
She was born in Philadelphia and raised her family in Southampton, Pa. Upon her husband's retirement, they became "snowbirds," spending their time between Venice, Fla. and Long Beach Island, N.J.
Ruth was a loving wife who would have celebrated 72 years of marriage with her husband, Bill, on May 29th. They cherished their time together dancing, golfing and going on fabulous cruises. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed taking photos of her family to capture all the special moments. Ruth was an avid sewer, creative crafter, and wonderful cook who thoroughly loved entertaining her family and friends.
She was the daughter of the late Harry and Isabel Gross, and sister of the late Harry Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her son, Bill Jr. and his wife, Sandy (Horn); her daughter, Cheryl and her husband, Richard Weber; four grandchildren, Richard Jr., Kristin Weber, Lisa (Prout) Danvers, and Jennifer (Prout) Terpening; five great grandchildren, Natalie and Cameron Weber, Philip James and Gavin Danvers, and Finley Terpening.
Due to the corona virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020