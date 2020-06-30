Ruth L. (Lowry) Millili of Hatboro passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 91.
Ruth was the loving wife of the late Anthony P. Millili, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Enich) Lowry.
Ruth was a secretary at McNeil Laboratories for 15 years. She liked to draw, sew, and was a committed homemaker. Ruth was an adoring wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by her children, Paul Millili (Donna) and Linda Ruzzi (William Lessa); her grandchildren, Amy, Cindy, Patti, David, John, Paul, Chris, Tina, and Jen; her 18 great-grandchildren; her one great-great- grandchild; and her sister, Margie. She is also survived by other loving family and friends, especially the Wittek, Lessa, and Ruzzi families, who showed Ruth so much love and care over the years.
In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Nordon, and her sister, Jean.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, where her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Eastern States, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, heart.org/en/affiliates/pennsylvania/philadelphia, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 30, 2020.