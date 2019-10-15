Home

Ruth Olivia Wickersham Papalia

Ruth O. Wickersham Papalia of Monona, Wis. died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Aster Retirement Community Home in Cottage Grove, Wis. under the care of Agrace HospiceCare. She was 84.

She lived six years with Parkinson's Disease without complaint. Ruth and her husband, Anthony, resided in Cortland, N.Y. from 1962 to 2013.

Ruth was born Feb. 5, 1935 in Quakertown, Pa. Her parents were W. Clifford Wickersham and Fannie Clymer Wickersham. Ruth had an older sister, Esther, from whom she borrowed her first harp. Ruth began harp lessons when she was 9 years old. At 17, she entered Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio, majoring in harp performance under Lucy Lewis. During her college years, she met her husband to be, Anthony Papalia.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Anthony S. Papalia of Cottage Grove, four daughters, Mary Clarke (Milo) of St. Augustine, Fla., Jean Papalia (Michael Beatty) of McFarland, Wis., Anne Papalia (Jerry Berardi) of Lemoyne, Pa. and Martha Berry (Philip) of McFarland, Wis., and five granddaughters, Willa, Zoe and Ava Papalia-Beatty, and Samantha and Jessica Berry.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Wisconsin. Burial will take place at a later date in Warren, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or Catholic Charities of Cortland County, 33-35 Central Ave., Cortland, NY 13045.

Please share your memories at the funeral home's web site below.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

McFarland, Wis.

www.cressfuneralservice.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 15, 2019
