On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, Ruth (Bernstein) Rosenfeld of Doylestown passed away at the age of 65.
Ruthie, as she was known by all, was born May 6, 1955 in Philadelphia, Pa. She was a lifelong resident of Bucks County, Pa., and graduated from Cheltenham High School.
She was a gifted artist, jeweler, a talented cook, and a lover of gardening and the outdoors, An avid traveler, Ruthie spent recent winters in Mexico and the Caribbean, and visited Florida often. She also had a passion for music and dance. Ruthie was particularly fond of the music of Earth Wind & Fire and will be remembered by all for her love for life, free spirit and her infectious laugh.
Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Maxine Goodman Bernstein, and her brother, Arnie Bernstein.
She is survived by her daughter, Lindsy Farina (Brian), her step-daughter, Megan Hegarty (Brian), her ex-husband, Marc Rosenfeld, her sister, Elaine Bernstein Berman Huston, her brother, Benson Bernstein (Sandi), her two beloved grandchildren, Owen Hegarty and Bryce Farina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of Ruthie's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations on Ruthie's behalf to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.