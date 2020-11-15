1/1
Ruth Rosenfeld
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, Ruth (Bernstein) Rosenfeld of Doylestown passed away at the age of 65.

Ruthie, as she was known by all, was born May 6, 1955 in Philadelphia, Pa. She was a lifelong resident of Bucks County, Pa., and graduated from Cheltenham High School.

She was a gifted artist, jeweler, a talented cook, and a lover of gardening and the outdoors, An avid traveler, Ruthie spent recent winters in Mexico and the Caribbean, and visited Florida often. She also had a passion for music and dance. Ruthie was particularly fond of the music of Earth Wind & Fire and will be remembered by all for her love for life, free spirit and her infectious laugh.

Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Maxine Goodman Bernstein, and her brother, Arnie Bernstein.

She is survived by her daughter, Lindsy Farina (Brian), her step-daughter, Megan Hegarty (Brian), her ex-husband, Marc Rosenfeld, her sister, Elaine Bernstein Berman Huston, her brother, Benson Bernstein (Sandi), her two beloved grandchildren, Owen Hegarty and Bryce Farina, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of Ruthie's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations on Ruthie's behalf to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved