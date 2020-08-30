Ruth Sarah Acker of Whiting, N.J., formerly of Willow Grove, passed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. She was 96.She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann (McClure) Sleight and her husband, William, her grandsons, James A. McClure and John McClure and his wife, Julie, her granddaughter, Jessica McGrogan and her husband, EJ, and her great grandchildren, Owen and Fiona McGrogan, and Rosalie McClure.She was preceded in death by her husbands, James A. McClure and Charles F. Acker, and her son, James A. McClure.Ruth graduated from Hatboro High School. She retired from Plymouth Tube in Horsham.Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, where the viewing will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lu Lu Shriners, 5140 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, would be appreciated.John J. Bryers Funeral Home,Willow Grove