Ruth P. Schutz, died of heart complications on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 in Port St. Lucie Florida. She was 87.
She was a resident of Ocean Village in Fort Pierce Fla. Before that, she lived in Horsham and Broomall, Pa., and spent most of her career with the Tasty Baking Co. of Philadelphia.
She leaves behind a daughter and two sons: Lisa Reiher, Jon and Peter Schutz. She also leaves behind daughter-in-law and wife of Jon, Cindy Kelly Schutz, and three grandchildren: Kristin Reiher and Jack and Makena Schutz.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Ambler in Ambler, Pa. at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 31, 2019