Ryan A. Mastantoni of York, Pa., formerly of Horsham, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 35.
Ryan was the son of Eileen (Gorman) Mastantoni and the late Dominic M. Mastantoni Jr.
He attended Hatboro Horsham High School and was a fork lift operator at ES3 in York.
He had a passion for cooking and had worked for several different restaurants over the years.
In addition to his mother, Ryan is survived by his grandmother, Eileen Gorman, his sisters, Kristin, Debra and Jennifer Mastantoni, and his nieces and nephews, Sierra Mastantoni, Piper Foy, Dominic Mastantoni and Jamey Janson. Ryan is also survived by his aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Services and interment are private.
Donations in Ryan's name to Life's Beacon Foundation, 506 N. George St., York, PA 17404, would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020