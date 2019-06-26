|
|
Ryan M. Trefz of Doylestown passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Ryan was the cherished son of Richard V. Trefz, III and Frances A. Cunningham- Trefz, and the beloved brother of Christopher R. Trefz. Ryan Michael was the adored grandson of Sheila (Grammy) and Richard (Pop-pop) Trefz, Jr. He will be lovingly remembered by his aunts and uncles, Catherine (Aunt Cack) Trefz, Barbara and Ken Place, and Tommy and Kim Cunningham, as well as his cousins, Jake, Kate, Melanie and Dan, and his great aunt and uncle, Nancy Hardesty and Richard Jones.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Frances J. Cunningham (Donterville).
Ryan graduated from Central Bucks West High School ('16) and was captain of the ice hockey team his senior year. He was a member and held various leadership positions with the Hatfield Ice Dogs and Plumstead Baseball. A rising senior at Temple University, Ryan was majoring in Risk Management and was a member of the Gamma Iota Sigma Risk Management Fraternity. Ryan was interning with AmWINS in Philadelphia and had accepted an offer for employment during his senior year.
Family, teammates and friends were everything to Ryan. As many have shared, he was a leader on and off the ice, but most importantly he was an incredible son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend and teammate. He made a positive impact on everyone he encountered. His smile and enthusiasm for life were contagious. Behind that beautiful smile there was a man of strength, focus and passion for everything he did. A man of few words, Ryan chose to lead by example. While he left us all too soon, he leaves behind a lifetime of memories filled with laughter and love.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27 at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, Pa. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 28 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 100 Broad Street, Hilltown, Pa. Interment will follow the Mass in Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, an offering in Ryan's name to the Temple Ice Hockey club (http://templeicehockey.com) would be appreciated.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 26, 2019