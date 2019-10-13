|
Sally A. (Moffa) Baker of Holland passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was 64.
She was born in Abington, the daughter of the late Joseph and Claire (Schwartz) Moffa.
After graduating from William Tennent High School, Sally began a long career in the local restaurant business. She loved gardening, music, and baking and cooking for her loved ones. She will be remembered as a warm and lively woman who sought always to care for friend and stranger alike.
Sally is survived by her two devoted daughters, KC McDonald and Juleigh McDonald of Doylestown; and her husband, Philip Baker.
Sally will be missed by her loving brother and sisters, Peggy, Mark and his wife, Chris, and Ellen; her aunt, Sally (Schwartz); and her many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. (no service) Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
