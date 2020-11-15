Sally A. Reese, formerly of Warminster, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Briarleaf Nursing Home, Doylestown, Pa. Sally was 78.
Born Jan. 24, 1942 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Veronica (Gillies) Starkey.
She was a Federal Employee for over 35 years. Sally enjoyed reading and spending time with her dog, Molly.
Sally was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Sadow (William), Thomas F. Reese Jr. (Debbie), Michael E. Reese (Karen) and Jacqueline Ryan (Matthew), and her grandchildren, Kristi, MaryBeth (Lane), William III (Jenna), Ashley, Amanda, Natalie, Amber, Michael Jr., Joseph, Sean and Reese. She was the great grandmother of C.J., Americo, Gianna, Breigha, Luca, Cheyenne, Arianna, Amira, Maiyah, Kylie, Mason, and the late John, the sister of Joseph (Dee) and the late John Starkey, and aunt to Lisa, Elizabeth, Donna, Chrissy and Jenn. She also was a great aunt to six nephews and four nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1475 W. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040. Social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
