Samuel E. Fleming Jr. of Quakertown died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem, Pa. He was 68.
He was the loving husband of Susan (Enochs) Fleming.
Born in Norristown, Pa., he was a son of the late Samuel E. Fleming Sr. and Mary Louise (Allen) Noblit. He served with the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War.
He worked as an electrician for various electrical contractors in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
Surviving with his wife are his sons, Nathan and Samuel E. Fleming III; grandchildren, Dylan Hillegass, Damien and Meranda Fleming; siblings, Judith Carlos, Mary Weller, Joyce, John and Michael Fleming; and his stepfather, Robert Noblit.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, where calling hours will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 14, 2020