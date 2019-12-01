Home

Samuel F. Grauer, aka "Sam the Man" of Carversville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital.

Born in Jenkintown, he was a son of the late J. Vernon and Florence Grauer.

Sam graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in Finance. He had a lifelong career in Doylestown Boro, Bucks County, dedicated to serving others with their investment needs. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

The family of Samuel F. Grauer asks his friends, family, and colleagues to share moments of love and admiration from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Doylestown Country Club, 20 Country Club Lane, Doylestown.

In lieu of flowers, he suggested that those so willing may contribute in his name to Doylestown Health Center, Center for the Heart & Vascular Care, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Interment will be private. We, his children and grandchildren, thank you for giving Sam a rich life full of purpose and enjoyment, Gary J. Grauer, Greg J. Grauer, Gwyneth F. Tempesta, Gordon J. Grauer, and grandchildren.

Shelly Funeral Home,

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019
