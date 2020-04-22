|
|
Samuel Luther Clayton III of Dresher, Pa. passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 75.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Clara Haselbarth Clayton, who was his high school sweetheart; his children, Pamela Jane Donachie (Raymond), Patricia Joyce Downey (Christopher), and Samuel Luther Clayton IV; and his brother, Ronald Bach Clayton, whose partner is Joanne DeCesare. He was devoted to and the proud Pop Pop to his six grandchildren: Brooke, CJ, Ryan, Mackenzie, Lola, and Elsie.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Claudia Kay Chadwick.
Samuel was born in Abington, Pa. on May 19, 1944 to Samuel Luther Clayton II and Dorothy Jane Clayton (Wolfe). After graduating from Abington High School in 1962, he entered the United States Marine Corps, serving in the active reserves for six years and achieving the rank of Sergeant. He retired after 45 years as a Paving Superintendent for Glasgow Inc., a heavy and highway construction company.
Samuel was a longtime member of Jarrettown United Methodist Church, serving in various capacities including a term on the Trustee Committee in charge of buildings and grounds. He also was a member of the United Methodist Men's Ministry.
He enjoyed his high school years playing football for Abington High School and later served as a coach for the Upper Dublin Junior Athletic Association youth football program.
Sam was passionate about his family and friends and loved to cheer them on and hear about their achievements. He was known for his infectious smile which could light up a room and for his courage and optimism in his 40-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was our Hero.
A private graveside burial will be held for the immediate family at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E., providing our nation's heroes and their families with the resources to overcome their new challenges in life. (P.O Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365).
Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home,
Ambler
shaeffmyers.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 22, 2020