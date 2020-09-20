Samuel "Sam" Cameron was happily married to Virginia (Shaud) Cameron (5/9/42-8/24/19) for over 57 years.He is survived by his daughters, Diane Cameron (Will Frank) and Laura Cameron (Jeff Cappiello), grandsons, Nate Madison (Jackie), Mike Cappiello (Trish), and Todd Cappiello, and great-grandchildren, Nash Madison and Charlie Cappiello.Sam received his Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963. He began working at Beaver College in 1964, became full professor, and served as clinical psychologist. He helped develop, and was the director of, the Master of Arts in Counseling program.Dr. Cameron was a Fellow of the American Psychological Association (APA) and served as president of the APA's Society for the Teaching of Psychology. He chaired the APA's Committee on Psychology in the Secondary School and directed 10 National Science Foundation Summer Institutes on the Teaching of Psychology in the High School. Dr. Cameron helped develop the Advanced Placement Psychology Exam and served as The College Board's Chief Faculty Consultant for AP Psychology and chaired the Test Development Committee for AP Psychology. For almost 30 years, he served as Clinical Psychologist at Norristown State Hospital.Arcadia awarded him the prestigious CASE Professor of the Year award in 1993. Dr. Cameron also co-edited the book, "A 150-Year History of Beaver College and Arcadia University." After his retirement in 2003, he was named Professor Emeritus. In 2017, the University awarded Dr. Cameron an honorary doctor of Humane Letters. Until recently, he volunteered as the University's faculty archivist.Upon his retirement, Sam volunteered for the American Red Cross. Beginning with hurricane Katrina, Sam served as a Mental Health Volunteer, and was later appointed to the role of mental health manager, overseeing teams of counselors at disaster locations. Sam was recognized by the American Red Cross as Southeast Pennsylvania Region Volunteer of the Year on several occasions, and also received national recognition from the White House with the President's Call to Service award.Sam and his wife, Ginny, spent their retirement well, traveling the world, and spending time with family and friends. Sam was an avid reader and gardener.On Friday, Sept. 25, a virtual memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. A private burial of ashes will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Samuel M. Cameron Graduate Award for Excellence in Counseling, Arcadia University.For more information about the virtual memorial service, and to convey farewell messages, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.Baskwill Funeral Home,Hatboro