Samuel W. Brubaker of Doylestown Township, formerly of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Pine Run Health Center, Doylestown Township, Pa. He was 76.
He was the husband of the late Margaret H. "Peggy" (Ferrell) Brubaker, who died April 19, 2009.
Born in Tohickon, Pa., he was the son of the late Mark Anthony and Martha (Walker) Brubaker.
A 1961 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie, he was a 1962 graduate of the Lansdale School of Business, Lansdale, Pa., and attained his Associate of Arts degree in Accounting from Bucks County Community College, Newtown, Pa., in 1972.
Sam worked as an accounts manager for many years for the former Bucks County Bank, later First Union Bank and Wachovia Bank, Perkasie, until retiring in 2008.
He was a member of Deep Run Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, Perkasie, where he volunteered with the community dinners and was a member of the Bible Study Group and the Adult Education Committee. He was a former member of Pleasantville United Church of Christ, Chalfont, Pa.
A member of the Perkasie Historical Society, Sam was an avid Philadelphia Phillies baseball fan. He was especially fond of square dancing with the Buckaroos, Dixie Derbys, Delaware Valley Square Dancers and the Pennsylvania Federation of Square Dancing. Over the years, he faithfully traveled to the National Square Dancing Conventions across the United States.
He is survived by a number of cousins as well as his square dancing and church families.
Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Fernwood Cemetery, 6501 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, Pa. His memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meeting House Road, Perkasie, where friends will share memories with those in attendance at a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meeting House Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, or to The Seeing Eye Dogs, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375, www.seeingeye.org.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 24, 2019