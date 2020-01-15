|
|
Sandra H. (Fritzinger) Yardumian passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Samuel V., the devoted mother of Randy V. (Star), and grandmother of Cody, Shane, Casey and Josephine. She is also survived by her sisters, Susan Williams and Sally Miller, her sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maro W. Yardumian, and brothers, James and Thomas Fritzinger.
Born in Allentown, Sandra grew up in Walnutport, Pa., graduated from Slatington High School and became a Registered Nurse at Montgomery County Community College. She lived in Huntingdon Valley for 56 years, and joined the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman (WAVE), and hoped to see the world, but instead was stationed in Philadelphia, Pa.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service Saturday, Jan. 18, at The Lords New Church which is Nova Hierosolyma, 1725 Huntingdon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 (between Terwood Road and Masons Mill Road). The service starts promptly at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Lords New Church, P.O. Box 7, Bryn Athyn, PA 19009-0007.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 15, 2020