|
|
Sandy Clark passed away at Abington Memorial Hospital on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after a long illness.
The daughter of Victor H. and Margaret D. (Lyons) Graefe, she is survived by her loving husband, Bernard W. Clark, and children, Anne V. and William A. Clark. She is also survived by her brother, Gary D. Graefe (Patty), and several nieces and nephews.
Sandy was a graduate of William Tennent High School and Temple University.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to gofundme.com/f/sandra-l-clark-memorial-fund for the education of her children.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 6, 2020