Sandra L. Roth of Southampton, Pa. passed away at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was 71.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late James and Eleanor (Maxwell) Marriott, she resided in Warminster, Pa. before moving to Southampton 20 years ago.
Sandra was the former owner of Copson's Variety Store in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia for 15 years, and previously worked as a fragrance model in Bloomingdales Department Store in Philadelphia.
She was the beloved wife of 38 years to Dr. Sanford M. Roth; devoted mother of Joseph Copson and wife, Lianna, and Brandi Weber and husband, Craig; dear sister of Harriett Marriott Bass and the late James Marriott; and the loving grandmother of Blake, Taylor and Ava Copson, Chloe and Meadow Bernstein.
Cremation services were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Suite 400, Philadelphia, PA 19154, holyredeemer.com, would be appreciated.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown, Pa.
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 16, 2020