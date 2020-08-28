Sandra M. Olson of Doylestown died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was 56.Born in Germany, she was the daughter of Eva Maria Olson and the late Kirk Olson.Sandra worked as a manager for the past 10 years at Arrow Master Pools in Center Valley, Pa., where she loved chatting with her customers and co-workers.She was an intelligent, dry-witted, hard-working and beautiful person who had a big heart, a great laugh and made friends easily.Sandra liked to garden and loved reading and animals, especially her cat Otis, and was a fantastic cook, except for one notoriously bad meal of fried chicken breaded with powered sugar.In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving companion of 20 years, Timothy G. Duenkel of Doylestown; her son, Austin Shull, and her daughter, Heather Shull, both of Washington; as well as her brother, Davin Olson of Arizona.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown. Services and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to: Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709-3543.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown