Sandra Teel Trainer passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Hood River, Oregon from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. She was 82.
Born April 27, 1938, Sandy grew up in Wayne, Pa. and was a proud Radnor High School alumnae. She attended Denison University and became a teacher, marrying in 1961.
Community, family and friends were her life and she regularly advocated for social justice in Bucks County. A stay-at-home mom, she volunteered for many organizations including Planned Parenthood, the YMCA, the Fresh Air Fund, and served as school board member and president for the Central Bucks School District.
A move to Portland, Oregon in 2010 meant more friends and causes. To know her was to receive annual birthday cards from her, whether you were a pal, relative or much doted-upon grandchild.
Sandy is survived by her children, Dwight (Nancy), David (Jennifer) and Marsha (Doug), grandchildren, Dylan, Annika, Dehlia and Dalton, and several other dear relatives.
Her parents, Paul and Jean Teel, and brother, Robert Teel, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Planned Parenthood Keystone, the Oregon Food Bank or Alzheimer's Research at the Mayo Clinic.
Details about her memorial will be announced here: www.gatheringus.com/memorial/sandra-teel-trainer/5302