George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
Santa Ferrara Kelly

Santa Ferrara Kelly Obituary
Santa Ferrara Kelly of North Wales, Pa. passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle against breast cancer.

Born in Philadelphia to the late Anthony and Jennie (Valeo) Ferrara, she was the loving wife of Sean Kelly, the beloved mother of Jack and Alexa Kelly, and the beloved sister of Evelyn Lloyd (Mark) and Anthony Ferrara (Frank).

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to Pennies in Action (penniesinaction.org) or to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143, would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 17, 2019
