Sara Elizabeth Bolger of Hilltown (Princeton, N.J.) passed away, July 2, 2019, at home. She was 43.
Raised in Hilltown, Pa., she was the daughter of Regina M. Bolger (Riordan) and the late John Bolger and is survived by her siblings, John, Regina and William (Janine); her beloved nieces, Katelyn (Bishop) and Emily; her nephew, Jake; and late nephew, Christopher.
Sara is a graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School and received a Bachelor's degree in Textile Design from Philadelphia University. Sara took great pride in her job as Product Integrity Manager for Macy's. She enjoyed living in the city of Philadelphia for several years as well as later working in New York City.
Sara was known and loved for her gentle, caring nature, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh for her entire life. Sara was easy to love and had many friends who she loved spending time and traveling with.
Sara was artistic and talented. She appreciated art and liked to draw, paint, crochet, scrapbook and work with fabric. Sara enjoyed music and would watch any movie, anytime. Sara participated in cancer fund raisers, including completing a 2-day, 39 mile AVON 39 walk in 2017. Sara was kind and trustworthy; she will be missed dearly by many.
Friends and family are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Pearl S Buck House, 520 Dublin Road, Perkasie, Pa., where the greeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.
In honor of her life, please consider a donation to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 West Germantown Pike Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 7, 2019