Sara G. Folkes of Pipersville passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 96 and the wife of
66 years to Jay Folkes.
Born in New Hope, she was the second of seven children of the
late Wilmer and Dorothy Ervin Frederick.
Sara grew up in New Hope and Buckingham. The family farm in
Glendale is still in the Frederick family.
She was an avid gardener and animal lover. She and her husband have lived in their home in Tinicum Township since 1952. Their farm house has been home to many animals over the years, including three cats at present. Sara was an active parishioner at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Doylestown, for many years.
In addition to her
husband, Sara is survived by her daughters: Joan Seipp (David) of Point Pleasant and Suzanne Day (Peter) of Texas; her son: Lewis Gardner (Lois) of Galeton; her daughter-in-law: Laura Folkes of Doylestown; her grandchildren: Michael Lowry (Margot), Dawn Janney (Sean), Lewis Gardner (Melissa), Lee Gardner (Kristin), and Levi Gardner (Misty); her great grandchildren: Kate Smookler and Shelby, Levi, Lura and Luella Gardner; as well as a
sister: Marion Walker.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Folkes.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 84 East Oakland Avenue, Doylestown. Interment will be held in Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sara's name may be made to the .Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 18, 2019