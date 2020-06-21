Sara M. (Hallman) Heacock of Doylestown, Pa. went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 89.She was the loving wife of the late W. Lester Heacock for 69 years.Sara was born in Doylestown to the late Russel Y. Hallman and the late Florence G. (Moyer) Hallman. She graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School 1948 in Harrisonburg, Va.Sara worked as a secretary at the Heacock Sawmill, gave private sewing lessons in her home, and was a sales clerk for Provident Bookstore in Souderton for many years.She was a lifetime member of Doylestown Mennonite Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, church secretary, church treasurer, VBS teacher, church council member, and kitchen committee member. She also was a former 4H leader, taught Adult Extension sewing classes, and was a member and officer of Mennonite Women Organization.Sara enjoyed flowers, gardening, reading, bicycling, and traveling. She was a Christian woman of faith who had a true servant's heart. She was caring, compassionate, always hospitable, and served in numerous service opportunities.Sara is survived by her four children: Vernon L. Heacock and wife, Diane, of Goshen, Ind., Marilyn Heacock of Marysville, Ohio, Daniel Heacock of Marysville, Pa., and Philip Heacock and wife, Laura, of Ottsville, Pa.; her five grandchildren, Angela, Carissa, Loren, Jesse and Matt; her nine great-grandchildren, Kaeli, Luke, Claire, Camille, Scarlett, Brooke, Elena, Natalie, and Warren; and her sister, Ruth Hart of Richlandtown, Pa.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Catherine Heebner and Eva Atkinson, and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Colette.A memorial service for both Sara and Lester will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Doylestown Mennonite Church, 590 N. Broad St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Following the memorial service a luncheon will be served, which will then be followed by a gravesite service at Doylestown Mennonite Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Doylestown Mennonite Church, 590 N. Broad St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., Akron, PA 17501.To send online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory,Souderton