Sara M. Regenhard

Sara M. Regenhard Obituary
She was born and grew up in Philadelphia, near A and Tioga Streets. Sara was the daughter of the late John and Sarah (Madden) Regenhard.

She was the beloved wife for 62 years to the late Albert P. Regenhard Jr.

Sara was the loving mother of Albert P. III (Christine) of Glenside, Pa. and Thomas Bruce Regenhard of Las Vegas, Nev., and the loving grandmother of Adam, Derek and Thomas Regenhard. Also surviving are her six great grandchildren. She was the sister of John, James and Samuel Kincaid.

Sara was a graduate of Kensington High School, Class of 1946. She was employed at Stetson Hat Co., Philadelphia 1949-1966. She was a homemaker, waitress and high school cafeteria worker 1949-1966, then was employed by the PA Labor and Industry Employment office from 1966-1988.

Sara also was a Cub Scout den mother, enjoyed bowling and traveling and followed the Philadelphia Phillies since she was a young girl. She also enjoyed car trips to eastern US: Branson, Mississippi, Myrtle Beach and annual trips to Las Vegas to visit her son, Tom and family.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at The Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, where her Life Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010 (402-498-1111) in Sara's name.

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 23, 2019
