Mrs. Sarah Lorraine Atkins of Lincoln Falls, Sullivan County, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Hidden Meadows on the Ridge in Sellersville, Pa. She was 81.
Sarah was born April 12, 1939 in Richboro, Bucks County, Pa., a daughter of the late John and Rose Tanner Fleer. She graduated from the Council Rock High School in Richboro, Pa., and married the late William James Atkins on March 10, 1962. They resided in Ottsville, Pa.
Sarah was a CNA/Companion at Pine Run Community in Doylestown, Pa. for many years. Jim worked for over 27 years for the Central Bucks School District before retiring to his Elk Creek road residence in September of 2002. Jim preceded her on July 24, 2005.
She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and seek & finds. Sally attended the Shunk United Methodist Church while living in Sullivan County, and enjoyed any church activities. Her greatest joy was spending time with her four children, ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Sarah was a loving spouse, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William James Atkins Jr. and Renee Atkins of North Wales, Pa.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Virginia Elizabeth and Christopher Graham of Collegeville, Pa., Joanne Lorraine and Hassan Alaoui of Towson, Md., and Sandra Beth and Thomas Hendricks of Ottsville, Pa.; sisters and brother-in-law, Joan Luff (Sarah's identical twin) of Southampton, Pa. and Elizabeth Anderson and Thomas Anderson of Allentown, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Joanne Laibinis of Naples, Fla. and Renee Atkins of Duncan, S.C.; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Fleer of Perkasie, Pa.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday, April 30, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pa., with the Rev. Laura Kyler, pastor of the Shunk United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in the Brown Cemetery, Shunk, Pa., where Sarah will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Jim.
Memorial contributions are directed to the Shunk United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 313, Canton, PA 17724.
Homer Funeral Home,
Dushore, Pa.
homerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020