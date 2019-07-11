Home

Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sarah Wells Dinsmore Obituary
Sarah Wells Dinsmore of Holland, formerly of Warminster and Bergen County, N.J., passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Twining Village. She was 90.

Born in Bernardsville, N.J., Sarah was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Tolnai.

Sarah was employed as a secretary for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management until her retirement in 1995.

In her free time, Sarah enjoyed her children and grandchildren, sewing, needlepoint, bridge and chess.

Sarah is survived by her three daughters, Eva W. Minassian (Vahe), Elyse W. DeMaio, and Grace N. Wells (Rob), seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a brother, Robert Tolnai.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her former husband, Rubin Wells, and her daughter, Nancy Wells.

Memorial services for Sarah will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, in memory of Sarah's daughter, Nancy.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 11, 2019
