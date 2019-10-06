|
It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sean P. Duffy, of Grove City, Ohio, Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Sean is survived by his beloved children: Michael, Timothy and Erin as well as their mother, Betsy. He was the son of Carol and the late Michael Duffy. He is also survived by his brother, Matthew and his children: Jakob, Kendall and Ella and their mother, Kim.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sean's name may be made to Doylestown Fire Company No. 1, P.O. Box 200, Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2019