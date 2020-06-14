Seth D. Gellis
Seth D. Gellis of Doylestown, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, Pa. He was 64.

Born in New York, N.Y. to the late Donald and Sabina (Hertan) Gellis, Seth resided in Doylestown, Pa. since 1985. He grew up in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. and River Vale, N.J.

Seth was formerly employed as a Software Engineer. He was always proud to be of the Gellis lineage, his family helped to establish the Eldridge Street Synagogue and Museum located on the Lower West Side of Manhattan, N.Y. It was one of the first synagogues erected in the United States by Eastern European Jews.

Seth was the beloved husband of Cathy A. Arnold; cherished father of Abraham, Simon and Claire Gellis; loving brother of Laurie Rapp (Jim); dear uncle of Emma and Nathaniel Rapp.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street New York, NY 10002 or www.eldridgestreet.org would be greatly appreciated.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
