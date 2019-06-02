|
Sharon A. Platt of Warminster passed away May 28, 2019.
She was the wife of the late LTC Thomas H. Platt of Boston with whom she shared 33 years of marriage.
Born in Aberdeen, S.D., she was the daughter of Thena and Harold Hieb. Sharon was a teacher for 35 years teaching in each state that she lived with her U.S. Air Force husband, teaching mostly middle school reading and social studies.
She was the mother of Brian (Amy), Mark (Julie), and Dan (Karen); grandmother of Anna and Connor; and sister of Virginia Cook (Jeff), Kathy Ridgway (Jim), Marilyn Fiala (Jim), Sheila Moore (Charles), Sonya Janson, and Roberta Rohl (Bob). Her sister-in-law, Janet, and eleven nieces and nephews and their families also survive her.
Services and interment will be held privately at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association online at www.river-rats.org would be appreciated.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 2, 2019