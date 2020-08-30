1/
Sharon M. Cope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon M. Cope of Dresher, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sharon M. Roscher on Nov. 4, 1935 in Yorktown, Iowa, the daughter of the late Ruth M. Loyd and Samuel E. Roscher. She graduated from Clarinda High School as Valedictorian.

After graduation she moved east to Freeport, Long Island, and began working as a bookkeeper at Topp's in New York City. On a trip with her girlfriends to Atlantic City, N.J., she met Fred W. Cope. They were married May 4, 1958, moved to Pennsylvania, and celebrated 58 years of marriage before Fred's passing on Aug. 9, 2016.

Sharon worked for Roslyn Supply Company for over 18 years when she retired in 2000.

She leaves behind two children, Janine Norman (James Norman) and Donna Cope (Thomas DePalantino). Besides her two daughters and "sons," she is survived by her sister, Barbara Hughes (Richard), and her brothers, Eugene Loyd (Eleanor) and Walter Loyd (Alvera), and several nieces and nephews. However, she loved all her grand "fur" babies.

Sharon and Fred loved to travel, especially cruising. From the Arctic to the Antarctic, Europe, Russia, Australia, China, Alaska, South America, Panama Canal (and many more locations), they managed to travel around the world!

Sharon was very active with Friendship Assembly #162 Rainbow Girls, and held the office Mother Advisor for many years. She was a member of Morning Light Chapter #312, Order of Eastern Star, for over 50 years and was a Past Matron (2014-2015). Sharon was very active with O.E.S. fundraising and Bingo held at the Masonic Village in Warminster, as well as the Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City, Pa. She was very fond of and will miss her Rainbow Girls, O.E.S. Sisters, and JSGG Ladies.

Her interment will take place privately on Saturday, Sept. 26th. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, May 1, 2021. The family will contact guests regarding details.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Southeastern Veterans' Center, 1 Veterans Dr., Spring City, PA 19475.

To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved