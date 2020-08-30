Sharon M. Cope of Dresher, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home.She was born Sharon M. Roscher on Nov. 4, 1935 in Yorktown, Iowa, the daughter of the late Ruth M. Loyd and Samuel E. Roscher. She graduated from Clarinda High School as Valedictorian.After graduation she moved east to Freeport, Long Island, and began working as a bookkeeper at Topp's in New York City. On a trip with her girlfriends to Atlantic City, N.J., she met Fred W. Cope. They were married May 4, 1958, moved to Pennsylvania, and celebrated 58 years of marriage before Fred's passing on Aug. 9, 2016.Sharon worked for Roslyn Supply Company for over 18 years when she retired in 2000.She leaves behind two children, Janine Norman (James Norman) and Donna Cope (Thomas DePalantino). Besides her two daughters and "sons," she is survived by her sister, Barbara Hughes (Richard), and her brothers, Eugene Loyd (Eleanor) and Walter Loyd (Alvera), and several nieces and nephews. However, she loved all her grand "fur" babies.Sharon and Fred loved to travel, especially cruising. From the Arctic to the Antarctic, Europe, Russia, Australia, China, Alaska, South America, Panama Canal (and many more locations), they managed to travel around the world!Sharon was very active with Friendship Assembly #162 Rainbow Girls, and held the office Mother Advisor for many years. She was a member of Morning Light Chapter #312, Order of Eastern Star, for over 50 years and was a Past Matron (2014-2015). Sharon was very active with O.E.S. fundraising and Bingo held at the Masonic Village in Warminster, as well as the Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City, Pa. She was very fond of and will miss her Rainbow Girls, O.E.S. Sisters, and JSGG Ladies.Her interment will take place privately on Saturday, Sept. 26th. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, May 1, 2021. The family will contact guests regarding details.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Southeastern Veterans' Center, 1 Veterans Dr., Spring City, PA 19475.To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Schneider Funeral Home,Hatboro