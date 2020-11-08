Sharon M. Hallowell passed away at her home in Ottsville, Pa. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was 63.She was the loving wife of Penrose Hallowell Jr. Together the couple had shared 28 years of marriage. She was her husband Pen's life-love and Pen hers.Sharon was born at the Fort Gordon (Augusta, Ga.) Army Hospital to Joan L. and the late SFC Robert E. Murray. She grew up at her father's postings at Fort Lewis Washington State, U.S. zone Panama, and Bayonne, N.J., before settling in Brownstown, Pa.She was a hall of fame athlete at Conestoga Valley HS, she played basketball and field hockey at Lock Haven University from 1974 to 1978, and AAU basketball for the Allentown, Pa. "Crestets." She also had played recreational volleyball.Her hobbies were many including cabinetry, decoy carving, fishing, and photography (Ducks Unlimited had used one of her pictures on their calendar. The picture was of a red headed duck.). She traveled to Venezuela, Costa Rica, England, Scotland, Alaska, New Mexico, the Florida Keys, Canada, and many other wild places. She trained and raised golden retrievers for more than 40 years. Sharon loved them all.She was a veterinary technician for 37 years. She was loved by all the people and animals she helped and treated.In addition to her husband, Penrose, and her mother, Joan, Sharon is also survived by her stepsons, Benjamin C. Hallowell and Jesse C. Hallowell, his wife Sunny, and their children, Pen and Jane. She was the sister of Robert R. Murray and his wife, Barbara, the aunt of Laura M. Price, her husband Ryan, and their children, Penelope and Lewis, her nephew, Jared Murray, and her loving Aunt Rolene Lewis and family.Sharon especially loved her family and all her many friends, who loved her in return.The family will hold services privately.Memorial contributions may be sent to: the Bucks County SPCA.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,Plumsteadville